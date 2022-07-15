ACME State Tournament at St. Henry

VW independent sports/submitted information

ST. HENRY — The ACME Baseball Congress, Ohio’s homegrown summer high school baseball league, is scheduled to hold its 60th ACME State Tournament July 16-18 at the Wally Post Athletic Complex in St. Henry.

“ACME Baseball allows its players and parents to be part of an organization that will offer most of the same benefits as travel programs but at a much lower cost and time commitment,” ACME Commissioner, Ben Mauch said. “For our organization to support our vision, we’ll constantly connect and gather ideas from the owners of ACME Baseball, who consist of our coaches, players, and parents.”

The 2022 ACME organization consists of 78 ACME teams and 37 Junior ACME teams divided among seven districts which are comprised of JV and varsity high school players. Defiance, the 2021 ACME state champion was also the host of this year’s Jr. ACME Tournament, which culminated by crowning the Fairview Apaches as this year’s champion.

The ACME State Tournament will feature a single-elimination game format with teams from Van Wert, Indian Lake, Coldwater, Napoleon, Defiance, Russia, Perrysburg, and St. Henry. These final eight teams, from a starting pool of 78, have advanced by winning the sectional and district games within their district. Van Wert will open the tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday against Indian Lake.

In addition to tournament game play, the ACME Board of Directors will be honoring the newest ACME Hall of Fame Inductees – Tim Kuener, Willie Sammetinger, and Tom Brunswick.

This year’s host, St. Henry head coach Mike Gast and the community of the St. Henry Redskins, are providing an exciting and comfortable atmosphere for the event. Gate fees will be $5 for adults and $2 for students with children under five being free. An Umpires’ Hospitality Suite, donated by Mid-West Buckeye Umpires Association, will also be available all three days at the Inn at Romer’s, which sits just to the south of the stadium.

“Going all the way back to Wally Post, St. Henry has placed an emphasis on competing with our teammates during the summer,” Gast stated. “We look forward to the opportunity to host seven great programs and communities at the Wally Post Athletic Complex here in St. Henry.”

The ACME Board of Directors aims to provide an organization that allows spring programs to play competitively during the summer by building team chemistry, developing a stronger community foundation, and allowing younger players to gain varsity-like experience.

Social users can follow the #TheyPickedMe player of the game, and #ACME22 campaigns on Twitter, and learn more about ACME Baseball at acmebaseball.org.