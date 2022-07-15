Elks RR donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently made a $50 donation to the Van Wert County Historical Society. The money will help support the “Railroad Heritage Weekend” to be held July 23-24, 2022. The annual weekend will be held in the Commercial Building, Administration Building and the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Pictured are Mathew Krol, Leading Knight and Bill Stanley representing the Railroad Heritage Committee. Photo submitted