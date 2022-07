ELO tribute band performing tonight

VW independent staff

Electric Light Orchestra fans will want to head to Fountain Park for tonight’s Feel Good Fridays concert.

The ELO Experience, widely recognized as the world’s premier tribute to Electric Light Orchestra, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The band will perform such songs as Evil Woman, Telephone Line, Mr. Blue Sky, Xanadu, Livin’ Thing, Don’t Bring Me Down and more.