Latta vote in favor of U.S. defense bill

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) released a statement after voting in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The annual defense legislation sets priorities and policies for our armed services. The bill passed by a vote of 329-101 and is off to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

“The men and women of our armed forces deserve to have the resources they need in order to best protect and defend our country from increasingly dangerous global threats,” Latta said. “By passing the NDAA, we are sending a message to our allies and adversaries around the world that the United States will always prioritize our national security and will remain prepared to challenge those that would wish to do us harm.”

“I supported this year’s NDAA because it provides our service members with a pay increase, contributes resources to help military families dealing with increasing costs and inflation, guarantees the right of military parents to have a say in their kids’ education, continues the process of modernizing our forces, and provides the tools to confront the rising threats from adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran.”

The Fiscal Year 2023 NDAA includes a broad array of provisions that will impact pay for servicemembers, resources and policies for military families, and priorities related to national defense. It included the following provisions: