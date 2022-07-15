Latta vote in favor of U.S. defense bill
VW independent staff/submitted information
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) released a statement after voting in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The annual defense legislation sets priorities and policies for our armed services. The bill passed by a vote of 329-101 and is off to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.
“The men and women of our armed forces deserve to have the resources they need in order to best protect and defend our country from increasingly dangerous global threats,” Latta said. “By passing the NDAA, we are sending a message to our allies and adversaries around the world that the United States will always prioritize our national security and will remain prepared to challenge those that would wish to do us harm.”
“I supported this year’s NDAA because it provides our service members with a pay increase, contributes resources to help military families dealing with increasing costs and inflation, guarantees the right of military parents to have a say in their kids’ education, continues the process of modernizing our forces, and provides the tools to confront the rising threats from adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran.”
The Fiscal Year 2023 NDAA includes a broad array of provisions that will impact pay for servicemembers, resources and policies for military families, and priorities related to national defense. It included the following provisions:
- 4.6 percent pay increase for service members.
- 2.4 percent pay bonus for enlisted personnel to counteract the impacts of inflation on low-income military families.
- $500 million for additional housing allowances to counteract the skyrocketing cost of rent on military families.
- $750 million to reduce costs of food and other necessities at military commissaries.
- Provision to ensure parents of children attending DoD schools have the opportunity to review curriculum, instructional materials, and disciplinary policies.
- Permanent reimbursement of spouse professional relicensing fees due to a service member’s change of station.
- Continued funding to modernize the American nuclear arsenal.
- Authorization of programs to deter Chinese and Russian behavior and to maintain force readiness to combat external threats.
