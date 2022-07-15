Young Professionals to meet July 22

In conjunction with Van Wert Live’s Feel Good Friday, the Young Professionals of Van Wert County will be holding a ‘ Family Night Out’ on Friday, July 22. The event is geared towards young professionals who would like to bring their children, dogs, or partners out for some music and networking.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a tent set up for young professionals to gather. Bring a chair or a blanket and come ready to listen to good music and chat with fellow young professionals.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring, and networking.