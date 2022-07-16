Ellen A. Mosier

Ellen A. Mosier, 88, of Ohio City, passed away at 3:28 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Ellen Mosier

She was born on August 17, 1933, in Adams County, Indiana the daughter of Clyde and Janice (Smith) Jones, who both preceded her in death. She married Glen O. Mosier December 28, 1957, and he preceded her in death on December 18, 2021.

Family survivors include her children, Clay (Sherry) Mosier of Ohio City and Laura (Jerry) Moran of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Lauren (Corey) Jay, Lindsey (TJ) Waldock, Connor Mosier, Ryan Moran, and Dr. Caitlin Moran; three great-grandchildren, Cooper Jay, Zetta Jay and Leda Jay, and a sister, Alta Teeter of Decatur, Indiana.

Ellen was preceded in death by three siblings, Miles Jones, Robert Jones and Mary Wells.

She was a 1951 graduate of Pleasant Mills High School and member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church. She had worked at General Electric and retired from Aeroquip Corp. (Danfoss) after 28 years of service.

There will be no services and her ashes will be interred at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.