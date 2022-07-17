Cougars win, Sunday’s game postponed

VW independent sports

ST. HENRY — Van Wert has advanced to the state semifinals of the ACME state tournament, but the Cougars will have to wait an extra day to play the game.

Van Wert (18-2) was scheduled to play Coldwater at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wally Post Athletic Complex at St. Henry, but rain force the postponement of the game until 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Cougars moved to the semifinals with Saturday’s 4-2 win over Indian Lake, with Luke Wessell earning a complete game victory. He struck out 12 and allowed six hits while walking just one.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when the Cougars scored all four of their runs. After back-to-back singles by Briston Wise and Kaden Shaffer, Blake Bohyer, who had two hits, doubled in Wise, then Kadyn Doner’s two-RBI single plated Shaffer and Boyher for a 3-0 lead. Doner scored on a wild pitch to wrap up the scoring.

Both of Indian Lake’s runs came in the top of the seventh on consecutive RBI singles with one out, but Wessell was able to strike out the final two batters to secure the win.

Coldwater (17-4) advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Napoleon.