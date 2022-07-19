Cougars fall in ACME state semifinals

VW independent sports

ST. HENRY — Van Wert’s ACME season came to an end with Monday’s 3-2 loss to Coldwater in the state semifinals at the Wally Post Athletic Complex.

The Cougars tied the game 2-2 in the top of the sixth when TJ Stoller scored on a grounder by Luke Wessell, but the Cavaliers answered with an RBI single by Bay Blockberger.

Van Wert (18-3) had a pair of runners on base in the top of the seventh but couldn’t capitalize. Kaydin Doner hit a two out single off AJ Harlamert, then AJ Profitt reached first base via a walk. Harlamert was able to induce a fly ball out to end the game. He allowed just four hits while striking out six and walking three.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first when Damon McCracken singled in Stoller. Coldwater (19-4) tied the game in the bottom of the second, then took the lead with an RBI double by Justin Kaup in the fourth. The Cavaliers loaded the bases in the fifth but Van Wert worked out of the jam without allowing a run.

Coldwater will face Defiance for the state title. The Bulldogs defeated St. Henry 18-6.