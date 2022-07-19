Random Thoughts: ACME, MLB and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the 2022 ACME state tournament, Major League Baseball, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson and the return of the Monday Mailbag.

ACME

Congratulations to Van Wert’s ACME baseball team on an outstanding season.

The Cougars went 18-3, including Monday’s 3-2 loss to Coldwater in the state semifinals.

It was a season to be proud of.

Average, but better than expected

Two Major League Baseball teams have enjoyed somewhat surprising results leading up to the All-Star break.

The Cleveland Guardians are 46-44 and just two games behind the first place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. Not bad for a team that was supposed to be in the midst of a rebuilding year.

Then there’s Baltimore. The Orioles are 46-46, which to many doesn’t seem overly impressive. At this time last year, the team was 30-62.

Way out

You have to feel for the fan bases of some of these teams.

At the Major League Baseball All-Star Break, the Arizona Diamondbacks are 21 games out of first place in the National League West. The Washington Nationals are 27.5 games out of first in the NL East and not to be outdone, the Oakland Athletics are 28 games out of first in the AL West.

It almost makes the Reds (15 games out) seem lick divisional contenders.

Watson

I’m only going to say one thing about this.

There has been speculation that Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson won’t be suspended at all in 2022 for alleged sexual misconduct.

This speculation is coming from so-called leaks in the disciplinary hearing process. I have a hard time believing any of that information is credible.

Watson almost certainly isn’t going to escape a suspension of some sort. It might not be the whole season but he’s going to get something. How much remains to be seen.

As far as when the decision is made, who knows? It could be this week or it could be well into the preseason.

But again, it would be stunning if he gets nothing.

Monday Mailbag

I’ve had people ask what happened to the Monday Mailbag.

It was a very popular feature that was read by many people each week. The problem was after while, people liked to read it but didn’t want to submit questions for one reason or another.

I’m going to give it a trial run, either August 8 or 15 through the end of the high school football regular season. After that, a decision will be made to keep it going or scrap it altogether.

I won’t publish anything that bashes high school athletes, coaches or officials. Those go directly to the trash without exception. Otherwise, questions or comments about high school, college or professional athletics are welcome.

As was the case before, you can choose to have your name included or withheld.

I’ll put out the call for questions or comments in early August.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.