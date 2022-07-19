Rib Roast Cookoff to be held in Wren

Submitted information

WREN — The Rib Roast Cookoff is back for the 30th year of Wren Wiffleball. It will be held on Saturday, August 20, during homecoming festivities.

Entries are limited to the first 10 amateur cooks who call, and the deadline to enter is Monday, August 8.

Contestants will need to provide any equipment necessary. All types of spices, marinades and “secret recipes” are encouraged and all types of cookers and any fuel sources will be accepted.

Cooking will take place in the parking lot near Wrenway Park, with judging starting at 11:30 a.m. Ribs will be judged on taste and tenderness. A separate prize will be given for presentation, sauce and best side dish.

To sign up, call Mick Henry at 567.259.8300.