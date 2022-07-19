Riggenbach talks about school safety with Crestview Bd.

Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach talks about school safety and security during Monday night’s Crestview Board of Education meeting, while School Resource Officer John Gabriel looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — School safety was the main topic during Monday night’s brief meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

Board members heard from Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, who said active shooter training will take place on school grounds this Saturday and he noted various safety drills are planned once school is in session.

“We want to continue to work with staff in the building to do their part as well – that’s an important part of the preparedness,” Riggenbach said.

The Sheriff also talked about security cameras already in place in the schools and the benefits of having School Resource Officer John Gabriel in the building.

“I do believe it’s something incredibly vital, the ability to have a deputy in the building on a daily basis to build relationships with the kids,” he said. “In my view, it’s one of the most of the most important facets of it because of exposure the student body gets on a regular basis to the uniform and understanding that the role of law enforcement goes far beyond affecting arrests and taking people to jail. The truth is, that’s a very small portion of we do every day.”

“I definitely think things continue to go in the right direction when we talk about school safety and security,” Riggenbach added. “It’s team effort to figure out what’s going to work best here. What might have been the best approach 10 years ago certainly isn’t the same today…you have to make adjustments.”

Gabriel echoed many of Riggenbach’s thoughts and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf noted school safety remains at the forefront of the district’s plans.

“I want the public to know that the board places a high priority on school safety, especially physical safety for our students and staff,” Mollenkopf said. “Even though we can’t anticipate every scenario that has potential to happen, we can create relationships of trust, where in high emotional situations kids will listen to their teachers, kids will listen to adults because they trust them. That’s a huge part of the school safety piece.”

The board, Riggenbach and Gabriel later met in executive session to further discuss emergency response protocols for the district, but no action was taken afterward.

As expected, the board approved lunch prices, athletic ticket prices, preschool education fees, workbook fees and Latchkey fees for the upcoming school year.

The board also approved bus routes and a list of substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and school nurses from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Other items given approval included:

Compensation for event managers for fall sports

A job description for district media specialist

A service contract with WBESC

An agreement with Van Wert Health for athletic training services

Mollenkopf said the district is fully staffed for the upcoming school year.

The board also accepted a $4,600 donation from the Klein Trust of the Van Wert County Foundation for needy children.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 15, in the multipurpose room.