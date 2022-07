Wiffleball Tournament signup August 1

WREN — Wrenway Tournament officials will be accepting the first 15 teams with their $100 entry fee at sign-up, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, August 1, at the Wren Restaurant.

These teams will play in the 30th Wrenway Park Wiffleball tournament.

Anyone with questions should contact Jack Davis 419.203.6745.