Huggy Bear to host annual fundraiser

VW independent staff

MIDDLE POINT — Huggy Bear Campground will be the site of Huggy Bear’s Showcase of the Bands, St. Jude Benefit, this Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. The annual event has raised over $1 million to date.

Below is the schedule of events and various offerings during the two day event, including performances by five different bands. There will be food vendors and a beer tent.

Friday, July 22: gates open at 5 p.m. $10 admission for age 16 and over, good for all weekend.

6-9 p.m. Colt & Crew on the main stage

6 p.m. Reverse raffle begins

7 p.m. Bingo (old rec. hall)

9 p.m. 100th Reverse Raffle ticket drawn ($500 winner; if present, get an additional $500)

9 p.m. Plinko drawing (if enough tickets are sold)

9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Kaitlyn Schmit & the Move on the main stage

10 p.m. 50/50 drawing

Saturday, July 23: gates open at 10 a.m. $10 admission for age 16 and over (all of the above “all weekend” items).

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Craft show (old rec. hall)

10 a.m-8:30 p.m. Silent auction bidding (bidding on Facebook only)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fishing Derby- sign up in the store, $5 each

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Food vendors

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Car show

11:20 a.m. 101st Reverse Raffle ticket drawn (if present get $1,000, if not $500)

11:30 a.m. Flag ceremony- Middle Point Boy Scouts Troop 32 and National Anthem sung by Evan Joseph

12 p.m. Deadline for cornhole registration, sign up in the store

12-2 p.m. Erastus on the main stage

12-11 p.m. Ticket table opens

1-5 p.m. Kids activities

2 p.m. Cornhole tournament

2 p.m. Dog Show- best looking dog (dress up), smartest dog, and owner look-alike

3-5:30 p.m. Al’s Mixed up Band on the main stage

4 p.m. Catholic Mass (Old rec. hall)

5:30 p.m. Guest of Honor: St. Jude representative

5:45 p.m. Free bike giveaway- kids must be present to win at this time, no tickets in advance

6-8 p.m. Live auction

7:45 p.m. Finish reverse raffle ($15,000 grand prize)

8 p.m. Bingo (Old rec. hall)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Goodnight Gracie on the main stage

8:30 p.m. Silent auction ends

9 p.m. Bucket raffle ends

10 p.m. 50/50 drawing on the main stage

11 p.m. Golf cart, $20,000 cash, Bucket of Fun and any other drawings on the main stage.

All weekend

Bake sale in store until gone

Food vendors & drink tent

T-shirts, koozies, golf cart and 20K tickets, 50/50, 50-and-out

Gun raffles and tip books

Barnyard bingo