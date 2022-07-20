Marilyn Rose Bair

Marilyn Rose Bair, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on April 19, 1930, in Pleasant Township, to Delas C. and Mildred M. (Hanby) Poling, who both preceded her in death. On July 20, 1952, she married the love of her life, Carl A. Bair July 20, 1952, and together they shared years of memories.

Marilyn Bair

Marilyn was a 1948 graduate of Van Wert High School. While raising five children, Marilyn worked part time and attended the Western Ohio Branch Campus of Wright State University in Celina. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She retired from the Lincolnview Schools where she taught reading and language arts at the Marsh Foundation building.

Marilyn was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she taught Bible school, adult Sunday school and helped organize funeral meals. She was a member of the UMW and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

A crafty lady, Marilyn enjoyed sewing, reading and refinishing furniture. She loved to vacation with her family and travel. She even traveled to the Holy Land after retirement.

Surviving are children, Thomas A. (Diane) Bair of Salinas, California, J. Kevin (Diane) Bair of Van Wert, Robin A. (Stephen) Garman of Chickasaw, Ohio, Phillip D. (Shelly) Bair of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Neil S. (Jayne) Bair of Columbus Grove; sisters-in-law: Joni Poling of Baltimore, Maryland, and Joan S. Poling of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry and Roger Poling, June Taylor; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 4, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice or to the Van Wert Area United Methodist Cooperative Food Pantry.

To share in Marilyn’s online memorial, please visit alspachgearhart.com.