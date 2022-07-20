Proclamation issued to corrections workers

Submitted information

Van Wert is helping celebrate the 2022 Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week (PPPS Week), July 17-23. The theme Restoring Trust, Creating Hope highlights how community corrections professionals are working to reduce recidivism and keep the community safe.

The annual PPPS Week campaign is a time to engage the public, policymakers, and legislators in recognizing the work that community corrections professionals provide to keep our communities safe. Community corrections professionals oversee persons convicted of a crime outside of jail or prison and are administered by agencies or courts with the legal authority to enforce sanctions. Community corrections include probation – correctional supervision within the community rather than jail or prison – and parole – a period of conditional, supervised release from prison.

“Because of the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now more than ever, trust and hope must be top of mind,” said Veronica Ballard Cunningham, Executive Director/CEO of the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA). “During the pandemic, many community corrections professionals have thoughtfully served as first responders in the name of safety and security and shifted their work models in the right ways to support, assist, and guide individuals under supervision. Their talent, compassion, and determination have been nothing less than praiseworthy.”

Pictured from left to right: Stacy Widmer, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Probation Department; Andrew Moonshower, probation officer, Van Wert Municipal Court; Michael Semer, Van Wert County Juvenile Court, Probation Department; Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner; Steve Wiechart, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Probation Department; Todd Wolfrum, Van Wert County Commissioner; Kim Pollock, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Probation Department; Jaz Wiley (service dog), Van Wert Municipal Court, and Carli Boroff, Probation Officer, Van Wert Municipal Court. Photo submitted

Community corrections professionals have helped drive significant, positive changes in our nation, by helping to provide the appropriate supervision and service to the right person at the right time. Monitoring may take the form of home contacts, drug testing, making sure the offender attends counseling sessions and helping offenders to find suitable housing and employment.

Many officers also supervise offenders using electronic monitoring equipment which requires expert knowledge of newer technologies.

“Each day, community corrections professionals conduct demanding but essential work to help change the trajectory of the lives of individuals entangled in the community corrections maze, both in the juvenile and adult sectors,” Cunningham said. “During PPPS Week, we urge you to learn more about our amazing profession, thank the community corrections professionals that serve your community, and help support the profession.”