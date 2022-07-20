Rick Lynn Cotterman

Rick Lynn Cotterman, 72, of Bluffton, Indiana, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 29, 1949 in Van Wert, to William G. and JoAnn E. (Sharpe) Cotterman, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Tracy (Kerry) Coyne of Bluffton, Indiana; two sons, William J. Cotterman of Van Wert County and Timothy D. Cotterman of Piqua; grandchildren, Ryan (Michaiah) Coyne, Kody Coyne, Cassie Coyne, Ellie Coyne, Paitten (Josh) Brown, Hailey Cotterman,Talon Cotterman, and Chloe Cotterman; two sisters, Billie (Sherwood) Smith Aurora, Colorado, and Bobbie (Bill) Bollinger of Columbus. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Cotterman.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Van Wert American Legion Post 178. He worked for the former Aeroquip Corporation for many years and retired from Teleflex.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 10:AM until 1:00PM Saturday, August 6, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, with services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery. Military graveside services will be by the combined Honors Unit of American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

