U.S. westbound to close on Thursday

Submitted information

LIMA – U.S. 30 westbound at Ohio 115 will close Thursday, July 21, at 7 a.m. for a couple of hours to set up a barrier wall and a crash attenuator in the median around the piers of under the overpass.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone by utilizing the Ohio 115 interchange ramps.

The installation of protection around the piers is needed as a result of a bridge strike last week that damaged the guardrail.