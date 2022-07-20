VWCS school board seeking new member

VW independent staff

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Dr. Rachel S. White, who resigned Tuesday, July 19 (see related story above).

The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly appointed member will serve until December 31, 2023. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he or she must run in the next general election.

Those interested in serving on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education should contact Julie Anderson at 419.238.0648 or j_anderson@vwcs.net, or visit www.vwcs.net for an application. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, July 29.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents, and registered voters.

Board President Anthony Adams said the board will review all applications and decide on a replacement at its August 17 meeting.