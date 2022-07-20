White resigns from board; Eggerss Stadium bonds sell

Tuesday’s Van Wert Board of Education meeting was the final one for Dr. Rachel White. She’s relocating out-of-state for work and resigned from the board. White joined the board in 2018 and served on various committees. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A seat on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education is now open after the resignation of board member Dr. Rachel White.

Her resignation was accepted during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

White, who was appointed to the board in December of 2018 and was elected to a full term in November, 2019, is relocating to Tennessee for work.

“I study school boards and school governance and superintendents for a living,” White said. “I tell these guys every single meeting how grateful I am to be part of this group of governance, because we center kids in front of every single one of our decisions. It’s not about politics, it’s not about an agenda or someone’s special interest, it’s about what’s best for kids in Van Wert and the people that we employ here at Van Wert.”

“It’s an honor to be part of a functional board and it’s meant a lot to me to get to know these people,” White added. “I’m not from Van Wert but this is my home, Van Wert City Schools. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Superintendent Mark Bagley and Board President Anthony Adams had nothing but praise for White.

“I can’t thank Rachel White enough for what she’s done for our school board,” Bagley stated. “To have someone with a doctorate in education and policy, to get down and really help our school district and not just a ‘yes or no’ voter on the school board is very unique.”

“She’s a passionate advocate for all of the students of our district in the time that she’s been on our board,” Adams said. “She served as vice-president, she served on the collective bargaining group, she served on the stadium committee, she jumped right in. She will be missed…you do not replace a Dr. Rachel White but we feel honored and blessed we had that time with her.”

Adams also said information about filling White’s seat will be released very soon.

Treasurer Michelle Mawer told board members that bonds for the Eggerss Stadium renovation project were offered on Tuesday. All but $40,000 of the bonds sold and she said the underwriter will buy the remaining bonds and sell them themselves within the next few days.

She added $725,000 worth of bonds were sold locally and she noted all of the bonds sold at premium.

During his report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton thanked the maintenance staff and custodial workers for their efforts throughout the summer.

“When everyone else gets to go home for the summer that’s when they go to work,” Clifton said. “They get a lot done in a short amount of time, over a three month period, so I really want to extend a thank you to those folks for their work this summer.”

Clifton added that summer projects continue in all district buildings, including the installation of 12 new exterior cameras at Van Wert High School.

The board accepted the resignation of Adam Nygren as a paraprofessional at the Van Wert School at the Goedde, then approved his hiring as work-based learning coordinator at the school.

Supplemental coaching contracts were approved for Kim Dowdy, middle school volleyball, and Anthony Marsicano, high school boys assistant soccer.

Bagley told the board that the district is fully staffed for now and he said he’ll meet with all 22 new staff members August 9.

In other business, the board approved the 2022-2023 administrative salary schedule and the salary schedule for other personnel.

The board also accepted a $1,500 donation from Walmart for the high school robotics club; a total of $4,000 from Honda for the middle school and high school robotics clubs, and $1,625 from the United Way of Van Wert County for the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

The board went into executive session to discuss the employment of public personnel but no action was taken afterward.

The next regular meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.