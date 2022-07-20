YMCA golf outing…

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be hosting its sixth annual golf outing on Sunday, August 14, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. The day will be filled with golf, a variety of games, and good door prizes with a meal to follow. Check in will be at 1 p.m. and tee time is scheduled for 2 p.m. Funds raised through the golf outing will directly benefit youth programs at the YMCA. The goal is $7,500, which will be used to support flag football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and t-ball. To register a team, call the YMCA at 419.238.0443 or email corey@vwymca.org.