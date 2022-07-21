Train show…

The Van Wert County Historical Society will sponsor its 19th annual Van Wert Railroad Heritage Model Railroad Show and Swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Over 200 vendor tables and operating layouts will be featured in three different buildings. Admission is $6 for adults and two-day admission is $8. Children under 12 and Scouts in uniform will get in free of charge. Parking is free. All proceeds will benefit the Van Wert County Historical Society. File photo