The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Jul. 21, 2022

Train show…

The Van Wert County Historical Society will sponsor its 19th annual Van Wert Railroad Heritage Model Railroad Show and Swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Over 200 vendor tables and operating layouts will be featured in three different buildings. Admission is $6 for adults and two-day admission is $8. Children under 12 and Scouts in uniform will get in free of charge. Parking is free. All proceeds will benefit the Van Wert County Historical Society. File photo

POSTED: 07/21/22 at 3:40 am. FILED UNDER: News