Early voting hours increasing next week

VW independent staff

Early in-person voting hours for the special August 2 primary election will be extended next week.

Ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Road, Van Wert between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 25-29; 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Registered Democratic and Republican voters will find the following races on the ballot: Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, Democrat State Central Committee and Republican State Central Committee.