Legion Post 178 announces plan to add to Memorial Park

Plans are in place to update Memorial Park at Van Wert American Legion Post 178. Post officials hope to have the project complete by next May. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With a goal to honor more veterans and others, fundraising efforts are underway to update Memorial Park at Van Wert American Legion Post 178.

The West Main St. park has undergone a couple of updates over the past few years, including a new concrete pad and picnic tables as part of Hunter Burton’s Eagle Scout project and the addition the PTSD groups refection monument and area. However, Post 178 Trustee Ken Myers said it’s time to add monuments to the park.

“What we have in mind is adding monuments for Persian Gulf and Afghanistan veterans as well as veterans that didn’t serve in any conflict,” Myers explained. “As we discussed it, we came to the conclusion that there is really nothing honoring our countywide law enforcement and fire and EMS, so we thought it was only appropriate that we add something to where family members can come in and reflect on anyone who has served the community and the country.”

“We want to do stepping stones and benches around the monuments so people can go in, sit and reflect upon these people or an individual that they know,” he added.

Currently, names of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who lost their lives in combat are inscribed on the main monument in the park.

Myers noted Post 178 is working with Van Wert Memorials and he said sponsors are needed for stepping stones, bricks and benches. The entire project is expected to cost approximately $150,000. The goal is to have the project complete and ready by Memorial Day, 2023.

Donations maybe sent to American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St, Van Wert, 45891. If sending a check, please note project in the memo line.

Post 178’s Facebook page and website, vanwertpost178.com, will have more information in the coming days and weeks.