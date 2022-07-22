Local WWII vet to speak on the radio

VW independent staff

A local World War II veteran will be featured on this Sunday’s Commissioners Corner program on radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Orval Mullin, 100, of Van Wert County, was part of three European campaigns – Utah Beach, the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and numerous other medals.

The program, hosted by Chris Roberts, will begin at 8:20 a.m.