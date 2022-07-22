Ohio State Fair returns after two-year COVID-19 break

The Ohio State Fair is back after being canceled in 2020 and having very limited attendance in 2021. It will feature all of the usual fair favorites, including food, rides and big name concerts. The fair will begin Wednesday, July 27 and run through Sunday, August 7. Ohio State Fair photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — For the first time since 2019, there will be a full Ohio State Fair that’s open to everyone.

The 2020 edition of the fair was canceled because of COVID-19 and last year’s fair was limited to livestock and various educational competitions for exhibitors, their families and guests, but was otherwise closed to the general public.

The 2022 Ohio State Fair will begin Wednesday, July 27, and run through Sunday, August 7, in Columbus. The fair will feature the traditional butter sculpture, youth agricultural competitions, horse shows, games and rides, concerts and much more.

Parking, admission and hours

For the first time ever, general parking is free in the main lots north of the Cardinal Gate, with free shuttle rides offered every 20 minutes. Daily admission for adults (13-59) is $10 and $8 for children 6-12 and seniors 60 and older. There is no admission charge for children five and under.

The fair will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, except for August 7, when admission gates will close at 6 p.m.

Ride prices and hours

A ride-all-day wristband is $30 or $25 if purchased online in advance by Tuesday, July 26. Fairgoers may also buy individual ride credits for $1 each. All rides require three or more credits. Rides will be in operation most weekdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until midnight on weekends. A sensory-free morning will be offered on Wednesday, August 3.

Food vendors

It wouldn’t be a fair without food and this year’s fair will feature many traditional favorites and 30 new dishes, ranging from deep fried cookie dough to Cajun waffle dogs. All 150 food vendors will take part in $3 Thursday and will sell special or smaller items for $3. In addition, the free Ohio State Fair app will show what foods are available and where to find them.

Concerts

Among the bigger names performing in concert at this year’s fair: Foreigner, July 29, $40; Nelly, July 30, $35; Zach Williams, August 1, $30; Scotty McCreery, August 2, $30; Ice Cube, August 4, $40, and Willie Nelson, August 5, $47. Tickets for each of those performances must be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Sale of Champions

The Sale of Champions is the traditional closer and will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Celeste Center.

More information about the 2022 Ohio State Fair can be found online at ohiostatefair.com.