Pigskin Pick’Em guest selectors needed

VW independent sports

Guest selectors are needed for the VW independent’s Pigskin Pick’Em feature.

It is a one week commitment. 10 guest selectors – one for each week of the 2022 regular season – will pick high school football games from the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference, plus Lima Sr.

The first Pigskin Pick’Em of the season will appear on the Sports page August 18.

If interested, please email your name to sports@thevwindependent.com by Monday, August 1.