Sandra Kaye Uhlmann, 59 of Bowling Green, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

She was born on May 22, 1963, in Van Wert to Donald Eugene George and Betty Joann (Brunni) George, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include one son, Jake (Sabrina) Uhlmann of Orovada, Nevada; two grandchildren, Jase and Jiggs Uhlmann; one brother, J. R. George of Ohio City; one sister, Ann (Steve) Huss of Luckey; five nieces and nephews, Angie (Steve) Hatfield, Nick George, John (Tracey) Huss, Allan (Ashley) Huss and Kaite (Waylon) Long, and 11 great nieces and nephews.

She was a 1981 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and went on to graduate from Findlay College with degree in Business Administration. Sandra started working for the Dow Chemical Company of Findlay in the Human Resource Department then she worked for the Cheveron-Phillips Company in Sweeny, Texas. She retired from Automotive Careers in Sweeny, as a headhunter. Sandra loved to play tennis and she showed cattle and horses in Louisiana and Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. A luncheon will be served at the Ohio City United Methodist Church by the women of the church after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the educational fund for her two grandchildren.

