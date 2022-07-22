Virginia D. “Ginger” Service

Virginia D. “Ginger” Service, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born November 11, 1953, in Van Wert, the daughter of Ray and Florence W. “Flo” (Carroll) Bates, Jr. who both preceded her in death. She married Gordon “Chris” Service February 14, 1986, and he survives.

Other family members include her two sons, Adam Service of Bloomington, Indiana and Alex (Yang) Service of Dayton, and three sisters, Nancy (Larry) Taylor of Gahanna, Kathleen “Kathy” (Tony) Spraque of Fort Wayne, and Patricia “Patti” Mathew of Van Wert.

Ginger was a 1972 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Bowling Green State University where she earned her LPN Degree. She was a licensed practical nurse with Community Health Professionals Hospice of Van Wert. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

There will be calling hours from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church.

