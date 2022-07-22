Willshire Sportsman’s Club to hold event

VW independent staff/submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club has announced its annual Flea Market and Trade Days will be held dawn to dusk July 28-30 at 3385 State Route 81.

Admission and parking are free and there will be all types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, and fishing and hunting supplies. The vendor’s auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Vendor space is still available for $50.

Breakfast, lunch and supper concessions will be available each day. Hosted by the Willshire Fire Department, breakfast, hosted by the Willshire Fire Department will begin at 5:30 a.m. Lunch and supper will be hosted by the Parkway Booster Club.

Willshire Sportsman’s Club is non-profit organization that offers membership for $10 per year. Club meetings are every third Monday at 7 p.m.

Contact Ron Schumm at 419.495.2730 or Dan Strader at 419.203.4557 for details.