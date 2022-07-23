Ft. Wayne man killed in Paulding County

VW independent staff

LATTY — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal accident in the Village of Latty.

The accident occurred at 3:35 a.m. Saturday on Ohio 613 inside the village limits. Juan Gibson, 19, of Fort Wayne, was hit by an eastbound 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Courtney Foy, 29, of Paulding. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Paulding Fire and EMS.