Cash in at Fountain Park

It’s summertime and live music has us all feeling fine!

We find ourselves at Week No. 9 of the Feel Good Friday Series, which is completely funded by The Van Wert County Foundation. This Friday, The Johnny Folsum 4 “walk the line” from Raleigh, North Carolina to “cash” in on some good times in Van Wert’s beautiful Fountain Park. From A Boy Named Sue to Ring of Fire, the Johnny Folsom 4 pays tribute to the legendary Man in Black.

Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash’s classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny, himself, is in the park. David Gresham more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks. And Tom Mills (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves. And when the boys are living right, the remarkable Miss Eleanor Jones joins in on those classic Johnny and June duets – it’s hotter than a pepper sprout!

The Johnny Folsum 4 will take the stage at Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo provided

True to Mr. Cash’s poetic spirit, JF4 promises an honest and entertaining performance for fans of all ages.

As we begin to wrap up Van Wert Live’s 2022 free Friday entertainment, the roster continues to grow for a robust fall at the grandstand and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Be watching your mailbox for a catalog of the touring shows that will be lighting up the stage and hopefully your life!

