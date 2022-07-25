Final brush pickup set for August 22

VW independent staff

Monday, August 22, is when the final curbside brush pickup of 2022 will begin in Van Wert.

There is no breakdown from ward to ward for pick up that week, but brush should be curbside by 7 a.m. that day. Place brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long, and the city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up and the city will not pick up leaves during brush pickup.

A reminder will be issued when the week August 22 draws closer.