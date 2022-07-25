Kathy Stanley

Kathy Stanley, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, under hospice Care at the Celina Manor after a brief battle with dementia.

Kathy was born September 16, 1950, in Van Wert, and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1968 and was a devoted employee to Kennedy Manufacturing for over 40 years, from where she retired.

Kathy Stanley

She is survived by her son, Todd (Diane) Daniels of Bowling Green and her beloved granddaughter, Madison Daniels, of Defiance. She is also survived by cousins, Bill (Marcy) Wellman of Celina, Cheryl (Tom) Compton of Cincinnati and Barb (Bud) Reed of Van Wert.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Joan (Putman) Schlatter; aunts, Becky (Jim) Agler and Betty (William) Wellman, and her spouse, Jim Stanley.

If you knew Kathy, you knew her greatest joys in life were her son and granddaughter. Her entire family was the cornerstone of her life. She had the wonderful ability to make friends with anyone. She loved a good coffee from Brewed Expressions, enjoyed reading and cross stitching, her Longaberger Baskets, visiting with friends at the Elks and spending countless hours shopping and decorating for each holiday. Christmas was her absolute favorite.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society or Eggerss Stadium Renovation Project.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.