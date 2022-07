Wren fire…

Firefighters from Wren, Willshire, Convoy, and Decatur, Indiana were dispatched to battle a trailer fire in Wren shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Van Wert County CERT provided traffic control for the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department and assisted the homeowner as well. The homeowner would only like monetary donations at this time. Donations may be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main Street, Van Wert. CERT photo