Lunch prices for 2022-2023 school year

VW independent staff

The USDA National School Lunch Program has ended and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 school year. The program provided free lunches to all students during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 COVID-19 pandemic years. Free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches will be available to eligible students.

Here are breakfast and lunch prices for Van Wert County schools for the upcoming school year.

Crestview Local Schools

Preschool-kindergarten breakfast (includes milk): $1.75

Preschool-kindergarten lunch (includes milk): $2.35

Grades 1-5 breakfast (includes milk): $1.75

Grades 1-5 Type A lunch (includes milk): $2.35

Grades 6-8 breakfast (includes milk): $1.75

Grades 6-8 Type A lunch (includes milk): $2.60

Grades 6-8 Knight Line lunch (includes milk): $3

Grades 6-8 Salad bar lunch (includes milk) $3

Grades 9-12 breakfast (includes milk): $1.75

Grades 9-12 Type A lunch (includes milk): $2.60

Grades 9-12 Knight Line lunch (includes milk): $3

Grades 9-12 Salad bar lunch (includes milk): $3

Adult breakfast: À la carte

Adult regular lunch: À la carte

Adult Knight Line lunch: À la carte (adult soup, salad, milk): $5

Reduced breakfast will be 30 cents and reduced lunch will be 40 cents.

Lincolnview Local Schools

K-12 breakfast: $1.50

K-5 Lunch A: $2.10

Grades 6-12 Lunch A: $2.20

Grades 6-12 Lunch B: $2.55

Grades 6-12 salad: $2.75

K-12 milk: 65 cents

À la Carte

K-12 Lunch A entrée: $1.50

Grades 6-12 Lunch B entrée: $2.10

Grades 6-12 salad only: $2.30

Bread: 40 cents

Vegetables/fruit: 60 cents

Pop-Tart/PB&J: $1.30

Juice cup: 60 cents

Reduced breakfast: 30 cents

Reduced lunch: 40 cents

Smart snacks

G2: $1.50

ICE: $2.20

Water: $1.25

Switch, juice bottle: $1.75

Bagged chips: $1.25

Cookies: $1

All adult pricing will be À la Carte prices.

Van Wert City Schools

Van Wert Early Childhood Center/Elementary

Student breakfast: $1.75

Adult breakfast: À la Carte

Reduced breakfast: 30 cents

ECC lunch: $2.75 (reduced lunch 40 cents)

Adult: $3.50

Elementary student lunch: $2.75 (reduced lunch 40 cents)

Adult lunch: $3.50

Van Wert Middle School/High School

Student breakfast: $1.75

Adult breakfast: À la Carte

Reduced breakfast: 30 cents

Extra: Cereal: 75 cents

Juice: 50 cents

Milk: 50 cents

Main dish: 85 cents

Middle school/high school lunch

Student: $3 (reduced lunch 40 cents)

Adult: $3.50

Extra ECC, Elementary, Middle School, High School

Pizza: $1.50, $1.75

Sandwiches, main dishes: $1.75

Bread/roll: 40 cents

Fruit, vegetables: 65 cents

Milk: 50 cents

High school smart snacks

Water: 50 cents, $1, $1.50

Gatorade, Propel, Epic, Switch: $1.50

ICE drinks: $1.50

Ice cream: $1

Beef sticks, fruit snacks: 85 cents

Chips: 75 cents

WG cookies: 50 cents

Vantage Career Center

(Pending board approval at the August 4 meeting)

Student breakfast: $1.60

Reduced breakfast: 30 cents

Student lunches: $2.90/$3.40

Student special: event lunch $3.95

Student reduced lunch: 40 cents

Student milk: 55 cents

Adult breakfast: $1.95

Adult lunch: $4.15

Adult special event lunch: $4.45