Lunch prices for 2022-2023 school year
VW independent staff
The USDA National School Lunch Program has ended and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 school year. The program provided free lunches to all students during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 COVID-19 pandemic years. Free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches will be available to eligible students.
Here are breakfast and lunch prices for Van Wert County schools for the upcoming school year.
Crestview Local Schools
Preschool-kindergarten breakfast (includes milk): $1.75
Preschool-kindergarten lunch (includes milk): $2.35
Grades 1-5 breakfast (includes milk): $1.75
Grades 1-5 Type A lunch (includes milk): $2.35
Grades 6-8 breakfast (includes milk): $1.75
Grades 6-8 Type A lunch (includes milk): $2.60
Grades 6-8 Knight Line lunch (includes milk): $3
Grades 6-8 Salad bar lunch (includes milk) $3
Grades 9-12 breakfast (includes milk): $1.75
Grades 9-12 Type A lunch (includes milk): $2.60
Grades 9-12 Knight Line lunch (includes milk): $3
Grades 9-12 Salad bar lunch (includes milk): $3
Adult breakfast: À la carte
Adult regular lunch: À la carte
Adult Knight Line lunch: À la carte (adult soup, salad, milk): $5
Reduced breakfast will be 30 cents and reduced lunch will be 40 cents.
Lincolnview Local Schools
K-12 breakfast: $1.50
K-5 Lunch A: $2.10
Grades 6-12 Lunch A: $2.20
Grades 6-12 Lunch B: $2.55
Grades 6-12 salad: $2.75
K-12 milk: 65 cents
À la Carte
K-12 Lunch A entrée: $1.50
Grades 6-12 Lunch B entrée: $2.10
Grades 6-12 salad only: $2.30
Bread: 40 cents
Vegetables/fruit: 60 cents
Pop-Tart/PB&J: $1.30
Juice cup: 60 cents
Reduced breakfast: 30 cents
Reduced lunch: 40 cents
Smart snacks
G2: $1.50
ICE: $2.20
Water: $1.25
Switch, juice bottle: $1.75
Bagged chips: $1.25
Cookies: $1
All adult pricing will be À la Carte prices.
Van Wert City Schools
Van Wert Early Childhood Center/Elementary
Student breakfast: $1.75
Adult breakfast: À la Carte
Reduced breakfast: 30 cents
ECC lunch: $2.75 (reduced lunch 40 cents)
Adult: $3.50
Elementary student lunch: $2.75 (reduced lunch 40 cents)
Adult lunch: $3.50
Van Wert Middle School/High School
Student breakfast: $1.75
Adult breakfast: À la Carte
Reduced breakfast: 30 cents
Extra: Cereal: 75 cents
Juice: 50 cents
Milk: 50 cents
Main dish: 85 cents
Middle school/high school lunch
Student: $3 (reduced lunch 40 cents)
Adult: $3.50
Extra ECC, Elementary, Middle School, High School
Pizza: $1.50, $1.75
Sandwiches, main dishes: $1.75
Bread/roll: 40 cents
Fruit, vegetables: 65 cents
Milk: 50 cents
High school smart snacks
Water: 50 cents, $1, $1.50
Gatorade, Propel, Epic, Switch: $1.50
ICE drinks: $1.50
Ice cream: $1
Beef sticks, fruit snacks: 85 cents
Chips: 75 cents
WG cookies: 50 cents
Vantage Career Center
(Pending board approval at the August 4 meeting)
Student breakfast: $1.60
Reduced breakfast: 30 cents
Student lunches: $2.90/$3.40
Student special: event lunch $3.95
Student reduced lunch: 40 cents
Student milk: 55 cents
Adult breakfast: $1.95
Adult lunch: $4.15
Adult special event lunch: $4.45
