Random Thoughts: baseball cards, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around fall sports, baseball cards, a preseason football poll, and guest selectors.

Fall sports

It doesn’t seem possible but at this time next week, fall sports practices will be underway around the area and around the state.

I’m not sure about you, but it feels like since Memorial Day, the weeks have gone by in the blink of an eye.

Boston

As of Monday night, the Boston Red Sox had lost five straight and have been outscored 67-13. That includes a 28-5 shellacking by Toronto on Friday night.

I’m almost afraid to ask – what’s going on in Boston?

Baseball cards

Who else collected baseball cards back in the day? Who wishes they still had those cards? Count me in, although I never had this one.

A 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card in near mint condition could fetch over $10 million at auction next month. If that happens, it would shatter the record for any baseball card, including that of the ultra rare Honus Wagner card.

It does make you wonder what other cards you had but traded away, put in the spokes of your bike, thrown away by your mother, etc.

Van Wert Cougars

For what it’s worth, cleveland.com has given Van Wert a football preseason ranking of No. 7 in Division IV.

Glenville, Clinton-Massie, Columbus Bishop Hartley, Cincinnati Wyoming, West Holmes and Steubenville are ranked ahead of the Cougars in the poll.

Whether it’s accurate or not, there are some heavy hitters on that list. Glenville is a long time power that used to compete in Division I, Clinton-Massie is the defending state champion, Bishop Hartley and Steubenville are long-time powers and Wyoming has one of the best running backs in the state back. Van Wert saw C.J. Hester during the 2020 state championship season.

Glenville is in Region 14, the same as Van Wert and don’t overlook St. Marys Memorial. The Roughriders are also in Region 14 this season.

Division IV is going to be loaded this season.

Guest selectors

We still need some people who are interested in being a Pigskin Pick’Em guest selector for one week of the upcoming high school football season.

The list of games will include the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference, Midwest Athletic Conference and Lima Sr.

If you’d like to be considered, please email your name to sports@thevwindependent.com.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.