Van Wert City Council gets update on downtown work

Van Wert Forward Property Manager Hall Block addresses city council. Also pictured is Foundation Planning and Resources Specialist Laney Nofer, who offered information about parking once the project is complete. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Phase I of Van Wert Forward’s downtown renovation project is progressing as expected.

That was the word given by Van Wert Forward Property Manager Hall Block during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. Phase I includes 11 parcels which will become 12 first floor commercial spaces and 36 residential units. He said early phases of work turned up a lot of structural problems which have since been fixed at the Odd Fellows building.

“We’ve started doing partition framing of the upstairs apartments and that is coming along really well, it’s practically done,” Block explained. “We’re to the point where the mechanical, electrical and plumbing is being installed. The things that are coming up are putting in steel stairs and stairwells, we’ll finish up the mechanical, electrical and plumbing, more insulation and window restoration, and drywall and plaster is coming in the next few weeks.”

Block added sprinkler systems are being installed in all buildings, and he said once work is complete on the Odd Fellows building, work will shift to the next building, on Washington St. near the railroad tracks.

He also said four of the 12 commercial spaces have already been leased and he’s had conversations about other spaces. The residential spaces are targeted at younger people, including those out of school and on their first or second job, and empty nesters.

Overall, Phase I should be complete by June of 2023, with Phase II slated to begin shortly after that.

Parking concerns were brought up, but Block and Foundation Planning and Resources Specialist Laney Nofer noted parking will be sufficient to start but could become a concern down the line. The eight-block downtown area has over 900 parking spaces and Block noted several options will be considered to alleviate any future problems.

The subject semi-trucks turning right from Washington onto Main St. was briefly discussed during Monday night’s meeting. There has been talk of banning semis from making the turn but Law Director John Hatcher said since both roads are state highways, he wants more input from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“I don’t think it will be a problem but I think as long as we go through the proper channels, ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ we can put together the legislation that we would need,” Hatcher said.

On a different subject, Hatcher noted he’s received no response from letters sent to two owners of blighted or abandoned properties and he believes the city can move on to the next step in dealing with those properties.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward said street paving bids will be opened on Thursday and he said herbicide will be applied to a test portion of high weeds at the reservoir via a pipe wick.

Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance setting new water and sewer rates and fees, as well as an ordinance dealing with maintaining commercial parking lots.

A Council of the Whole meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, to discuss waste management. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. It’s expected to be the first of several meetings on the subject and the public is welcome to attend. The meeting will be live steamed on the city’s website, vanwert.org.

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 8.