Four people sentenced in local CP Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Middle Point man convicted of tampering with evidence has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Dale Gear, 58, was sentenced Wednesday morning by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield. In addition to prison time, Gear was ordered to pay court costs. Bond was set at $100,000 cash, pending an appeal.

He was indicted in August of 2021, in connection with the June, 2016 disappearance of Kori Glossett of Van Wert. Investigators learned that Gear had bonded Glossett out of jail June 24, 2016. Glossett disappeared the following day and has not been seen since.

Investigators retrieved samples of suspected blood from Gear’s home, garage and truck, but there were problems caused by limits on testing at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

Gear’s property was searched again in July of last year and a bag with a towel and other items was found in a laundry chute in the home. Investigators said the bag was not there during the search five years earlier.

The indictment, filed days after the search, alleged that Gear did, on or about June 24, 2016, “alter, destroy, conceal or remove” potential evidence connected to Glossett’s disappearance.

He was convicted of the third degree felony charge last month, after a three day jury trial.

Three other people were sentenced on Wednesday.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Delphos, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on each of two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, also third degree felonies. The terms will run consecutively and Martin was given credit for 147 days served. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Michael Speakman, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 60 days of electronic house arrest and 30 days in jail at a later date for possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Rebecca Ayers, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, two years of intensive probation, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 200 hours of community serivce for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth degree felony. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Three people appeared for arraignment hearings.

Benjamin Greene, 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond because he is currently in prison on unrelated charges. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 14.

Vada Blankenship, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony and tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond with a pretrial hearing to be set.

James W. Vibbert, 59, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 14.

Two people signed time waivers during hearings held on Wednesday.

Brandon Davis, 34, of Van Wert, and Ernest Vasconcellos II, 53, of Van Wert, each requested more time to prepare their respective cases. Pretrial hearings were scheduled for 8 a.m. September 14.

In addition, Joshua Roberts, 40, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by being arrested in Indiana. A hearing will be scheduled.