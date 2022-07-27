Marsh Foundation shares plans to celebrate 100 years

The Marsh Foundation will mark a special milestone – 100 years – with a special anniversary celebration weekend September 16-17 at the Van Wert campus. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and is honoring the milestone in a big way.

To honor all those served and the community, the Marsh Foundation will host an anniversary celebration weekend, Friday and Saturday, September 16-17.

Marsh Foundation alumni and their guests will be welcomed to an alumni-only evening on September 16. Activities on Saturday, September 17, will begin at 10 a.m. and will be open to the community. The Marsh campus and buildings will be open for tours and food trucks will be on hand, along with inflatables, entertainment and more.

The day will culminate with a concert by Denver and the Mile High Orchestra. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Bagley Auditorium and will be emceed by current Mrs. Universe and former Marsh student Tori Hope Peterson. A fireworks show is scheduled to close out the memorable weekend at 10 p.m.

“We are excited to host an event for the public and invite the community to experience our campus and join us in celebrating a century in Van Wert,” Executive Secretary and Treasurer Jeff Grothouse said. “The Van Wert community has always been so supportive of our organization and this is part of our effort to say thank you.”

To purchase tickets for the concert and for full event details visit www.marshfoundation.org.

The Marsh Foundation has a rich history within Van Wert and the surrounding area, thanks in part to the legacy left by George and Hilinda Marsh, two individuals who were compelled to find a way to serve the youth in the area.

“We are proud of our efforts to continue the vision of the Marsh family for the past century and the fact that we have been able to impact thousands of children and families in that time frame,” Grothouse said. “We invite you to be part of our history and join us as we celebrate that legacy. We are looking forward to serving for another 100 years.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. The organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.