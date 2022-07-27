Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion

VW independent staff

The multistate Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.02 billion after no tickets correctly matched all of the numbers for Tuesday’s $830 million prize.

However, two tickets sold in Ohio are worth quite a bit. One was a Match 5 winner and is worth $1 million. The other is a Match 5 winner with the Megaplier and is worth $3 million. Information on exactly where those tickets were sold in not yet known.

The numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball was 15.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday.