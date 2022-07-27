Walter L. Poling

Walter L. Poling, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Walter Poling

He was born on August 11, 1937, in Greenville, to Donald and Freida (Haley) Poling, who both preceded him in death. In his later years he married Sharon Lee (Etten) Poling who also preceded him in death.

Family survivors include two daughters, Heather A. (Kevin) Matthews of Van Wert and Onda (Aaron) Reinhart of Quincy, Ohio; a son, Sean M. (Ginny) Poling of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Poling of Mendon; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by two sons, Brendan David Poling and Brian James Poling; a grandson, Nicholas Poling; a sister, Donna Jean Thomas, and a brother, Richard Poling.

He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Van Wert. Walter enjoyed several different professions including construction and counseling children. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to gospel music.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Private interment will follow the service. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 29, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: St. Marks Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.