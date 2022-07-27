Weekend baseball tourney at Middle Point

VW independent sports

MIDDLE POINT — Nearly three dozen baseball teams will converge on Van Wert County for this weekend’s 13th annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival Baseball Tournament.

34 teams will compete in four different age groups (8u, 10u, 12u and 15u) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, using five diamonds at the ballpark.

Each team will play two pool play games followed by a single elimination tournament for their respective divisions.

For more information, go to mpballpark.com.