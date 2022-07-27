Wrenway Park Jr. Wiffleball tourney back

VW independent sports

WREN — The Wrenway Park Junior Wiffleball tournament is back this summer.

Preliminary games will be played August 8-11 at the Wren Ballpark starting at 6 p.m. The first eight teams will be admitted and it is a double elimination tournament with a $100 entry fee. The championship game will be played at Wrenway Park Saturday, August 20, following the Wren Homecoming Parade.

Rules can be found here.

All questions should be directed to Jeremy Kitson at 419.357.2815.