Host family needed for exchange student

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club is starting their youth exchange program this year.

This program allows students to be outbound or inbound exchange students. They will be hosting a young man from Ecuador for the 2022-23 school year. He will be registered to attend Crestview Local Schools. The club has a family to host for the first five months, but Rotary would like for him to have a second family to host during the second half of the school year, giving the student the opportunity to see different lifestyles.

The family must live in the Crestview School District and must be willing to get the student to school and events.

The host family will need to do some screening and training. If interested, contact Vicki Smith at 419.203.7153.