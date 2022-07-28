New student registration underway

Registration for all new students in the Van Wert City Schools district is currently open for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students may register at the school building they will attend:

Kindergarten: Van Wert Early Childhood Center 419.238.0348

Grades 1-5: Van Wert Elementary School 419.238.1761

Grades 6-8: Van Wert Middle School 419.238.0727

Grades 9-12: Van Wert High School 419.238.3350

Please call the Early Childhood Center for information about preschool programs.

Registration forms are available on the district website at www.vwcs.net/Content/forms-registration. Forms are also available at the school buildings or from the district office.

Parents of continuing students may now log into their Final Forms account to complete annual student forms at https://vanwert-oh.finalforms.com/. Forms should be completed prior to the first day of school.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Thursday, August 18. The first day of school for preschool and kindergarten students is Thursday, August 25.