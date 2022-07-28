Suggestion of single VW trash hauler gets icy reception

Van Wert City Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall talks about trash collection and bulk disposal during Wednesday night’s special “Council of the Whole” meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It appears the idea of possibly going with a single trash hauler in Van Wert doesn’t have much traction.

During Wednesday night’s special Van Wert “Council of the Whole” meeting, most council members seemed against it and those in the audience shared their displeasure with the idea.

First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler and Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett were the first two to voice opposition to the idea.

“I am staunchly going to oppose any one out-of-town company coming in and doing our trash,” Agler said. “I’m going to oppose it and protect the businesses we have here in town.”

“Going to a single hauler system now, my personal opinion, it does not benefit us,” Stinnett said. “Right now protecting the local haulers benefits us because of the things that they do that no other hauler is going to do.”

Agler and Stinnett both mentioned local haulers sponsor local entities ranging from youth sports to the schools.

Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore said she has an open mind but is leaning toward supporting local haulers, while At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers echoed those thoughts.

“I do want to help people who need help removing large items, I think we can do that,” Moore said.

At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas said he too has an open mind but noted a single hauler could hurt small businesses.

“If I had to vote today I don’t know where I would go,” Kallas said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people, some of them anti-one hauler, while others are very supportive. It’s like being an umpire – every time you call a ball or strike you’re going to make half of the people mad.”

Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall, who previously distributed copies of single trash hauler contracts with other municipalities (Antwerp, Bluffton, Bryan, Delphos, Fremont, Minster and Payne) said he has an open mind and questions about bulk item disposal.

“To be very honest with you what I was looking for in these papers from the seven different locations is what amenities were there besides just the pickup,” Marshall stated. “I think one common thing that I’ve felt for a long time here is the bulky item issue – getting rid of ancillary things that are not in the pickup schedule. I think there’s maybe a lot of room there if we were to work with our local haulers to bridge that.”

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said Van Wert is the first city he’s lived in that has multiple trash haulers. He said he has no problem with local haulers and he too mentioned the need to somehow improve pickup and disposal of bulky items.

“It is up to us, council and the administration, to come up with a way to make this easier,” Davis said. “What I want is to make things easier for Van Wert residents and I’m 100 percent open to discussing any solution that makes the process more efficient, safer, cleaner and more reasonable for Van Wert citizens.”

He added the city would be best served to modernize the process in some way.

The 90-minute meeting also included audience participation and discussion on prices included in other single hauler contracts, along with possible pros and cons.

Five trash haulers are currently registered with the city and it was suggested that council members sit down with them to discuss ways to improve bulk pickup. It was also suggested the haulers meet with each other to discuss ways to work together to pick up large or bulky items.

“I believe there’s a solution within this room,” Council President Jerry Mazur said.

The topic is expected to be discussed further at future meetings.