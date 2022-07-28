VW Cougars to hold midnight practice

VW independent sports

Midnight Madness will kick off practices for Van Wert’s 2022 football season.

The Cougars have planned a “Midnight Madness” practice for 12:01 a.m. Monday, August 1, at Eggerss Stadium. It’s the first day all OHSAA schools can begin practicing for the upcoming fall sports season.

The practice will be open to the public. The gates will open at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, and warmups will begin at 11:25 p.m., followed by a Red vs. White intersquad scrimmage at the stroke of midnight.

Van Wert Football Parents will have a small concession stand available.