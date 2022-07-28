VWFT donation…

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers donated a total of $2,500 to two local youth summer programs. The Brumback Library Summer Reading Program and the YWCA Summer Food Program each received $1,250. This is the 12th consecutive year the VWFT has been able to donate to these programs. Van Wert City Schools employees are encouraged to donate to the fundraiser in exchange for “dress casual” days during the last week of school. Pictured above (left to right): Superintendent Mark Bagley, Brumback Library board members Linda Bagley and Gary Taylor, and VWFT President Chuck Rollins. Pictured below are Bagley, Rollins YWCA Summer Food Program Director Betsy Hamman and two program participants. Photos submitted