Ag Society holding director elections

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has announced available director positions. Petitions will be available starting Monday, August 1, for the following seats that are up for election: Harrison Township, Ridge Township, Union Township, Willshire Township, central region and county villages.

Each candidate must fulfill the following requirements to file a petition:

Purchase a membership certificate for the membership year in which candidate is seeking election.

Complete 10 hours of voluntary service to the society, in the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.

Attend one regular monthly board meetings of the society, during the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.

State on petition the specific board position for which candidate is seeking election.

Collect 10 or more signatures from members of the society, from the area for which board position represents.

In the case that the ten required signatures from members of the Society from the area for which the board position represents cannot be obtained due to circumstances such as a pandemic or other like causes, then the required number of signatures is changed to 20 of the membership as a whole. The requirement to limit it to the area being represented is waived for that election cycle only.

Any candidate not fulfilling the above-listed requirements shall be ineligible for election as director. Items B and C, above, will become effective for candidates seeking election for the 2022 election and each following election.