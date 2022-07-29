Ag Society holding director elections
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has announced available director positions. Petitions will be available starting Monday, August 1, for the following seats that are up for election: Harrison Township, Ridge Township, Union Township, Willshire Township, central region and county villages.
Each candidate must fulfill the following requirements to file a petition:
- Purchase a membership certificate for the membership year in which candidate is seeking election.
- Complete 10 hours of voluntary service to the society, in the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.
- Attend one regular monthly board meetings of the society, during the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.
- State on petition the specific board position for which candidate is seeking election.
- Collect 10 or more signatures from members of the society, from the area for which board position represents.
- In the case that the ten required signatures from members of the Society from the area for which the board position represents cannot be obtained due to circumstances such as a pandemic or other like causes, then the required number of signatures is changed to 20 of the membership as a whole. The requirement to limit it to the area being represented is waived for that election cycle only.
Any candidate not fulfilling the above-listed requirements shall be ineligible for election as director. Items B and C, above, will become effective for candidates seeking election for the 2022 election and each following election.
