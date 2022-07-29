August Car Show to be held in Convoy

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The 2022 Convoy Community Days Car Show under the water tower will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, August 13.

The first 75 registrations will receive a dash plaque. 23 awards presented to vehicles built prior to 1987. Newer vehicles are welcome, but will not be judged. There will be goody bags, door prizes and a 50-50 drawing.

Entry fee is $10, which gives access to the entire show and activities, with proceeds funding the event.

For more information contact Sandy Harting at 419.203.1410 or Warren Kraner at 419.773.0055.